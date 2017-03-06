Congratulations to the PGA’s 13th Planetary Gemologist (PG)

Rajiv Golcha, GG, PG, No. 605, Sparta-01, Prestige Acropolis, Next to Forum, Koramangala, Bangalore, PIN-560 025, Mobile +91 99805 12353, Email : prestigegemsjewels@gmail.com

The PGA has a 63 question test for certification as a “PGA” or Planetary Gem Advisor. The PGA exam is open book with no time limit and with strict scoring (8 mistakes is failure to pass). Most answers can be found on the PGA’s WWW site at PGA Courses and successful applicants will receive the “PGA” Planetary Gem Advisor Diploma as well as their PGA Membership Certificate. A successful PGA who is also a ‘certified’ GEMOLOGIST will be awarded the rare “PG” or PLANETARY GEMOLOGIST Degree. Click HERE for the current official list of PGA Graduates.