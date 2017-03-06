  • Home
March 6, 2017

PGA Ruling Committee Appoints New Members

by / Sunday, 19 January 2014 / Published in PGA
The PGA Ruling Committee has unanimously appointed two new members, Sriman Arnavji and Smt. Neetaji, as listed below. With these new additions the total number of Ruling Committee members is now 11. To contact the Ruling Committee please contact Secretary Richard Shaw Brown.

Guruji Shrii Arnav, PGA (HC), 2/12 – 5, 3 floor, Sripeetam Building, 5th Main Road, Prakash Nagar, 4th N Block Rajajinagar, Bangalore 560 010, Karnataka, India, Tel: 61 80 2 332-9789, Email: vedicastro4u@usa.net (Synthetics – NO, Uparatnas – YES, Flawed gems – NO)

Ms. Neeta Singhal, PGA (HC), Rudra Centre Shop No 9, Emerald Complex Near Imax Adlabs, Bhakti Park Anik Wadala Link Road, Wadala (E) Mumbai-400037 Maharashtra, (INDIA), Tel: 91-9322688120 Email : RudraCentre@gmail.com (Synthetics – NO, Uparatnas – YES, Flawed gems – NO)

